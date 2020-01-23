Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown's trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. (Source: Lynne Sladky)