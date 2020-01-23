Colder air settles into the region overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today’s high temperature in Lubbock was ‘normal’ for this time of year. Afternoon temps are slowly edging higher as we approach February and 55 is the normal for this day in January.
A cold front will move across the region early in the day, producing some wind gusts of 20-25 mph on the South Plains and made for a chilly morning and early afternoon.
In addition, a few sprinkles passed over the northeast areas and panhandle, but unfortunately, nothing significant in terms of measurable rainfall. Also, the next chance of rain will not return until the middle to later part of next week.
Starting Friday the afternoon temperatures will be moving above normal and will end up in the low to mid 60s for the period of Saturday through Monday. There will be a few clouds, but it looks like a dry weekend for all west Texas.
Winds will return to the southwest on Friday at 10-20 mph by late afternoon and will remain from the southwest through Saturday afternoon. The wind speeds will be higher Saturday at 15-25 mph and will turn to the north on Sunday. That’s when another cold front moves across the region, but it’s more of a wind change than a change in temps.
As of this forecast period, the best rain chances will return to the South Plains by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
