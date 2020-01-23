Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Woman hospitalized after house fire, Tech approves $90 million for vet school, impeachment arguments continue today

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | January 23, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, A Lubbock woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in South Lubbock.

  • The fire broke out in one unit of a four plex in the 5200 block of 84th Street. The fire was contained to just one unit but two adjoining units were heavily damaged.
  • The rescued woman was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
  • Read the latest details here: Emergency crews respond to fire at 84th and Slide Road

The Texas Tech University System’s Board of Regents approved a $90 million budget for the upcoming School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.

Day two of the house managers impeachment arguments begin today at noon in Washington D.C.

Three U.S. residents are dead after the air-tanker they were in crashed in Australia.

