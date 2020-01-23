Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, A Lubbock woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in South Lubbock.
- The fire broke out in one unit of a four plex in the 5200 block of 84th Street. The fire was contained to just one unit but two adjoining units were heavily damaged.
- The rescued woman was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
- Read the latest details here: Emergency crews respond to fire at 84th and Slide Road
The Texas Tech University System’s Board of Regents approved a $90 million budget for the upcoming School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.
- Ground for that facility was broken in the fall.
- The university plans to open the school in fall of 2021.
- Read that story here: Regents approve $90 million in vet school budget
Day two of the house managers impeachment arguments begin today at noon in Washington D.C.
- House managers laid out their cases against President Donald Trump Wednesday, saying he abused his power by trying to coerce a foreign government into investigating a political rival.
- Arguments will be streamed on KCBD.com.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: House impeachment managers appeal for GOP help to convict ‘corrupt’ Trump in opening remarks
Three U.S. residents are dead after the air-tanker they were in crashed in Australia.
- The three were working for an Oregon-based company that was there to help fight wildfires.
- With their deaths, the death toll rises to 31 with 2,600 homes lost and 10.4 million acres burned.
- Get the latest details here: 3 US firefighters die in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.