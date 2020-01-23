Down 15, the Lady Raiders rally to beat Oklahoma in overtime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders have struggled to pull games out in the fourth quarter. Wednesday night, they finally got it done, rallying to beat Oklahoma 89-84 in overtime at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders trailed by 15 points at 61-46 late in the third. Tech went on a 24-9 run as Chrislyn Carr’s layup tied the game with 2:02 left in the game.
A pair of free throws tied the game again at 75 with 25 seconds left and led to the Lady Raiders first overtime game in over three years. Their last OT contest was at Texas A&M in November of 2016.
In the extra session, Carr hit a three-pointer with 35.4 seconds left to give the Lady Raiders an 84-82 lead.
Andrayah Adams led Tech with 29 points. Carr came off the bench to score 24. Tech hit 11 three-pointers on the night.
Lady Raider Coach Marlene Stollings in now 9-1 in overtime games.
The Texas Tech win also stopped Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale from getting her 500th career win.
Texas Tech (13-4 overall, 2-4 in Big 12) is at #2 Baylor Saturday at 2pm. The Lady Bears have won 46 straight Big 12 Conference games.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.