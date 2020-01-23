Emergency crews responding to fire at 84th and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently responding to a two-alarm fire in South Lubbock.
Lubbock Police say officers are in the area controlling traffic near 84th Street and Slide Road as firefighters respond to a house fire.
A KCBD photojournalist on scene reports the fire is in a quadraplex type structure in the 5200 block of 84th street.
Division Chief Steve Holland with Lubbock Fire Rescue says at this time, they believe the fire to be contained to a single unit, with two adjoining units taking smoke damage.
One female has been taken from the home with injuries. No word yet on the extent of the injuries, or her condition.
Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
