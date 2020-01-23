KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Havarti

By Michael Cantu | January 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 7:45 AM
Havarti, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Jan. 23.
Havarti, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Jan. 23. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Havarti, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Harvarti is a 2-year-old brindle mastiff.

He is an energetic dog who would work best in a home with a yard to play in.

Havarti’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 23, have been waived.

And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

