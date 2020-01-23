Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-FAMILY-SEPARATION
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 return to US
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine parents who were deported as the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families landed back into the U.S. to reunite with children they haven't seen in a year and a half. The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City on Wednesday night. The trip was arranged under the order of a federal judge who found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum. Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump's separation policy.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD-TEXAS
Trump administration restores women's health funds to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Trump administration says Texas can resume getting federal funding for women's health programs. The decision Wednesday comes eight years after Texas lost access to the money for barring Planned Parenthood from a state-run health program for low-income women. The decision by Texas in 2011 to exclude Planned Parenthood was part of Republican efforts to defund the nation's largest abortion provider.
RIO GRANDE FISH
Petition seeks federal protections for Rio Grande fish
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are asking federal wildlife managers to use the Endangered Species Act to protect a fish found only in the Rio Grande in Texas and the Pecos River in New Mexico. WildEarth Guardians filed the petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday, saying it is part of a campaign focused on vulnerable species found in rivers and streams across the West. The group contends the Rio Grande shiner is one of the aquatic and riparian species that will not survive into the next century without a significant change in the way rivers are managed.
JAIL ESCAPE-SENTENCE
W.Va. inmate who walked out of jail gets 5 additional years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man who escaped a West Virginia jail and was later caught trying to flee into Mexico has been sentenced to an additional five years in jail. News outlets report Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday for his October 2017 escape from the South Central Regional Jail. Boyes escaped two days before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. The new sentence will begin after he completes a five- to 20-year sentence on the original charges. Boyes walked out of the jail in street clothes and was apprehended in Mexico at the U.S. border with Texas.
INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT
Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appellate judges are questioning whether a law meant to preserve Native American families unconstitutionally intrudes into state adoption issues. Arguments heard Wednesday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans could determine the future of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. The law gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children. A divided three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the law in August. But he law's opponents succeeded in getting a re-hearing before the full court.
ENDANGERED SPECIES TRAFFICKING-NEVADA
Nevada man sentenced for trafficking in endangered species
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 51-year-old Nevada man who admitted illegally trafficking endangered African lion and leopard parts has been ordered to serve 60 days in federal custody. Robert Barkman of Reno also must complete 100 hours of community service for a wildlife conservation group. A judge sentenced him Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Barkman admitted selling and shipping a lion skull and leopard claws in 2016 to a New York man. That man was sentenced in 2018 to nine months in prison for exporting dozens of protected animal parts to Thailand.
FATAL BAR SHOOTING-SAN ANTONIO
Man arrested in San Antonio bar shooting argues self-defense
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 19-year-old man arrested in a San Antonio shooting that left two people dead and wounded five others says he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire during a concert at a bar. Kiernan Christopher Williams is expected to face capital murder charges for the Sunday night shooting at a bar in the San Antonio River Walk area called Ventura. As Williams was taken into custody Monday, he promoted his own Instagram account and described himself as “an upcoming artist.” He says he regrets “everything that I did.” The medical examiner's office identified the men killed as Robert Martinez and Alejandro Robles.
AP-RELIGION-EVANGELICAL-DEMOCRATS
Democrats' challenge: Courting evangelicals in the Trump era
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's strong support from white evangelicals is handing Democrats a challenge: How do they connect with a Christian voting bloc so strongly identified with Trump? It's a question that comes up less often during the Democratic primary but promises to become more critical heading into the general election. And even though Democratic presidential candidates have already shown they're open to talking about how their faith affects their values, the party's standard-bearer will have to balance outreach to evangelicals with policies on abortion and other issues that often clash with most evangelicals' perspectives.
AP-US-CONVERSION-THERAPY-BAN-UTAH
Discredited conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah. It is now the 19th state and one of the most conservative to prohibit it. Supporters say that banning the practice will save the lives of children who can become more depressed and suicidal after being subjected to it. The ban is unusual because it went through regulators rather than lawmakers after a proposal was derailed last year. Though some opposition remains, barring it in Utah could give a boost to similar efforts in other right-leaning states.
AP-US-BORDER PATROL FREEZING CELLS
Judge hints he may rule for migrants in Border Patrol suit
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A judge indicated Wednesday he may side with migrants in a lawsuit that alleges extreme overcrowding and inhumane conditions at some of the Border Patrol's facilities in Arizona. A trial in the lawsuit challenging conditions in the Tucson Sector ended Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge David C. Bury criticized the lack of measures taken by the Border Patrol to address persistent overcrowding and lengthy times in custody. He didn't say exactly when he would rule but indicated it would be the end of next week at the earliest. The government says lawyers for the migrants haven't proven the Border Patrol violated anybody's constitutional rights.