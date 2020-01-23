Phillips 66 to honor Lubbock basketball heroes at Big 12 semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock leaders are being honored for using basketball to raise money for local charities.
Matt White and Leditt Butler of Lubbock have been named this year’s Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes.
The announcement comes on the heels of the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship in Kansas City, where Butler and White will be recognized during the Men’s Basketball semifinal game "for their heartwarming stories of local heroism."
To thank them for their service to their community, Phillips 66 awards each Hero with $6,600 to go towards their organization.
Matt White is president of the Lubbock chapter of AMBUCS (American Business Clubs) and Director of the Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament.
For over 60 years, the tournament has brought together high school basketball teams from around the world to help raise money to fund AmTrykes. The tournament now includes over 80 teams.
AmTrykes are specialized tricycles made for children and adults who do not have the motor skills to operate a traditional bicycle. The tricycles help create independence and mobility for people with disabilities.
Every year, the Lubbock chapter of AMBUCS gives away over 50 AmTrykes to children, adults and veterans in the Lubbock community, largely using funds raised during the Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament.
Leditt Butler is the CEO and founder of Hub City Street Hoops (HCSH), a basketball league dedicated to empowering the Lubbock community by keeping local kids on the court and out of trouble.
The league provides healthy competition in an engaging environment for youth, giving them the opportunity to both improve their basketball skills and build a sense of community.
Leditt founded HCSH in 2009 and the league has since grown to include programs for inner-city kids, summer camps and street ball leagues. The league reaches boys and girls aged 10-17 years old.
This is the third year in a row where Phillips 66 is shining a spotlight on individuals in Big 12 communities who are making a positive impact through the game of basketball.
