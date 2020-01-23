Tech vs. Kentucky: Most expensive game in basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the Texas Tech Red Raiders ready for their game against Kentucky on Saturday, a ticket marketplace website’s data shows this is one of — if not the — most expensive games in basketball.
The highly anticipated Big 12/ SEC challenge game will take place at 5 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
That anticipation seems more than real as TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, says the average price for tickets is $395.50. That puts this year’s home game against Texas as the second most expensive game of the last four season, and the game against Oklahoma as the third.
TickPick considers this game the most expensive game in all of basketball this season; that includes both college and NBA. Saturday’s game beats the Thursday Nets-Lakers game, which has an average price of $318.66.
The No. 18 Red Raiders are going into Saturday’s match-up 12-6, following a loss against TCU on Tuesday. Kentucky is coming to Lubbock 14-4 and is ranked No. 15.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.