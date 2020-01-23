What’s a weather PPP?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I noted here yesterday that a seasonably mild weather pattern will hold through the weekend, with our next potential precipitation producer (PPP) bringing a chance of showers next week. This morning's data indicates there are only minor changes to make in my forecast.
First, for anyone heading east this morning, there is dense fog reported east of the KCBD viewing area. Dense Fog Advisories and areas of low visibility stretch south to north from the Brownsville area of Deep South Texas to Red River valley north of Dallas.
The latest TXDoT road conditions and Lubbock airport flight status board can be viewed right here from our weather page. The links are near the top of the page: “TxDoT Highway Conditions” and “Flight Tracker”.
In the KCBD viewing area, the day begins partly cloudy and cold. Morning temperatures are mostly in the 30s, with some 20s over the far western viewing area and some 40s over the far eastern viewing area.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, a little breezy, and a little cooler. Highs will be in the 50s, with the coolest readings to the northwest and the mildest in the southeast. It will be chilly if you are in the breeze, about 10 to 20 mph from mid-morning through early afternoon. Late afternoon winds will be subsiding, with a light wind this evening and tonight.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly colder. Tomorrow afternoon will be slightly warmer. Friday otherwise will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. Highs will range from the mid-50s far northwest to the mid-60s far southeast.
The dry and seasonably mild pattern will continue through the weekend. It's the last weekend of January.
Our next PPP (Potential Precipitation Producer) is on track to bring us at least a somewhat windy and warmer afternoon Monday, then at least a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.
I’ll include much more about the weekend and that PPP in the video I’ll add here on our Weather Page later this morning. In the meantime, or anytime, our Hourly and Extended forecasts are available 24-7 here on our Weather Page and with our KCBD Weather App.
