Beautiful weekend on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A very nice weekend is expected across the South Plains.
No precipitation is in the forecast until next week.
High clouds increase tonight with low temperatures in the middle 30’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Other than high clouds, it will be very nice on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the middle 60’s.
It may cool off a few degrees Saturday night with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Sunday will be nice again with sunshine and highs in the middle 60’s.
We have a slight chance of showers in the forecast late Monday and early Tuesday.
A better chance of precipitation arrives Thursday and Friday with colder weather in the forecast next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.