Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, one person is behind bars, charged with arson, after a house fire in the 2400 block of 25th Street.
- Investigators say one of the people inside the home started the fires.
- The identity of that person has not been released.
- Read that story here: Fire ruled as arson in 2400 block of 25th
An explosion has been reported in Houston, shaking homes miles away from the area and flinging debris throughout.
- The explosion was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in West Houston.
- Streets have been blocked off as emergency responders make their way to the scene.
- Updates will be posted here: Houston building explosion shakes city, scatters debris
A Texas A&M student is being tested for Coronavirus.
- Doctors say the student recently traveled to China and showed possible symptoms of the virus.
- Health officials do not believe the public is at risk.
- Read more here: Democrats argue ‘right matters’ in Trump impeachment trial
Today is the final day for House impeachment trial managers to present opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial.
- The president’s defense team will begin their case tomorrow.
- A vote on whether to call witnesses could come next week.
- Read more on the trial here: Texas A&M student at center of Coronavirus investigation
