Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 arrested for arson in Lubbock, explosion reported in West Houston, today is the final day for impeachment managers to make their case

By Michael Cantu | January 24, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is behind bars, charged with arson, after a house fire in the 2400 block of 25th Street.

An explosion has been reported in Houston, shaking homes miles away from the area and flinging debris throughout.

A Texas A&M student is being tested for Coronavirus.

Today is the final day for House impeachment trial managers to present opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial.

