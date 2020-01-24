KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Mickey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mickey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Mickey is a 6-year-old black mouth cur who came to the LAS in September as a stray.
He is a sweet old man who would love nothing more than to be adopted into a home.
Mickey’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 24, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
