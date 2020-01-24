Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DR. PEPPER-REBATE SCHEME
Texas man gets probation in Dr Pepper rebate scheme
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to five years probation for participating in a rebate scheme that defrauded soda giant Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. of more than $1 million. Joseph A. Isaac was sentenced during a court hearing in Houston federal court on Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in September. Prosecutors say Isaac’s company was in charge of a rebate campaign by Dr Pepper that paid money to customers who returned bottle caps and paid vendors who switched to Dr Pepper Snapple Group products. Authorities say Isaac failed to pay the rebates and instead pocketed the money.
POLICE SHOOTING-TEXAS-CHILDREN
Texas man: Police shot, hurt 3-year-old daughter, teen son
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A man says police in West Texas shot and injured his 3-year-old daughter and his teenage son as officers searched a home. Luis Gomez told KOSA-TV that his daughter and son were shot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Midland. Erin Bailey, a spokeswoman for city of Midland, confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place but referred all other questions about it to the Texas Rangers. A spokesman for the Texas Rangers didn't immediately return calls seeking comment. Gomez says as police executed a search warrant at the home, his son was shot in the arm and his daughter was shot in the back. His son was taken into custody and his daughter is in a hospital.
DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT VIDEO
NFL initiative yields PSA on man killed by Dallas officer
DALLAS (AP) — A public service announcement honoring the life of a black man killed in his apartment by a white Dallas police officer has debuted as part of an NFL initiative promoting social justice and racial equality. The lawyer for Botham Jean's family says the public service announcement honoring his life will air during the Super Bowl, but an NFL representative tells the Dallas Morning News there are no plans to air the two-minute video during the game. Jean was killed in September 2018 by an officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own. The ad was produced by Jay-Z's company Roc Nation and the NFL. It debuted Wednesday.
DREADLOCKS-SCHOOL SUSPENSION
Texas high school bars student who won't cut dreadlocks
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — The family of a black high school student in Texas says he won’t be allowed to walk at his graduation ceremony if he doesn’t cut his dreadlocks as school officials have asked. Deandre Arnold is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu in Southeast Texas. He attended a district meeting Monday to protest the hair request. Family members and several activists accompanied him. Deandre’s family is from Trinidad. He says many men in his culture wear dreadlocks. The Barbers Hill Independent School District says it allows dreadlocks but has rules about length.
BODIES-TEXAS BEACH
New charges filed in case linked to NH couple's deaths
KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor says new charges have been filed against a Utah couple arrested last year in connection with the deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach. Kleburg County District Attorney John Hubert says 33-year-old Amanda Noverr and 33-year-old Adam Curtis Williams now face charges of tampering with evidence, felony theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Both were arrested in Mexico last year in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, but they have not been charged with murder. A gag order prevents attorneys including defense lawyers from commenting on the case.
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
Early voting means 2020 primary is already here for millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Iowa caucuses haven't yet happened, but millions of Americans are already free to vote. Many of the Super Tuesday states that hold primaries on March 3 offer early voting. That gives campaigns a chance to bank votes before results in the first four voting contests can reshape the trajectory of the race. Early voting began in person last week in Minnesota. California, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas are expected to see a strong early voting turnout, either by mail or in person, when it opens next month.
AP-US-BORDER-WALL-WASHINGTON
Far from US-Mexico border, Seattle judge weighs wall funding
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border. U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein said Thursday she hoped to rule within a few weeks on the state's challenge to the administration. An appeals court ruling expected soon in a similar challenge could take precedence over her decision. Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that Washington would lose out on tax revenue if a military construction project at Naval Base Kitsap is canceled as planned.
TEACHER ARRESTED-GUN
Texas teacher accused of bringing handgun to school
TOMBALL, Texas (AP) — A Texas teacher who authorities say brought a handgun to school and made threatening comments about colleagues has been arrested. Mark Davis, a history and geography teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, located northwest of Houston, was arrested Wednesday. He's charged with possessing a weapon in a prohibited place and threatening to exhibit or use a firearm at a school. A criminal complaint says a teacher who encountered Davis Tuesday said he “appeared to be more angry than usual.” Although Davis had a license to carry a handgun the school had posted notices prohibiting people from bringing guns onto campus.
MISSING WOMAN
Missing Standing Rock mother found in Texas
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who disappeared from the Standing Rock Reservation more than two months ago has been found in Texas. Law enforcement and volunteers had searched extensively for 30-year-old Kara Lynn Mauai after she disappeared Nov. 8. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said in a statement Wednesday night that the mother of three was found safe in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. The Bismarck Tribune says authorities had suspended their searches and were focusing on a Dallas suburb where Mauai had apparently been spotted at a bus station. Law enforcement told family members and tribal officials Tuesday that Mauai was believed to be in danger and possibly seeking shelter at soup kitchens.
AP-US-DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE-EXPANSION
North Dakota signals no new conditions on pipeline expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have signaled that the state won't impose conditions beyond those required by the federal government on a proposal to double the capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline. An attorney for the North Dakota Public Service Commission said requiring additional measures could draw a legal challenge from the Texas-based pipeline's owner, Energy Transfer. The company wants to double the capacity of the pipeline to as much as 1.1 million barrels daily to meet growing demand for oil from North Dakota. It's seeking permission for additional pump stations in the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois.