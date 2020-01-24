Lubbock Community Engagement Task Force to Host Public Forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Engagement Task Force is holding a public event in order to hear from Lubbock citizens on how the City can better engage with the community.
The Community Engagement Task Force will host a public forum Monday, January 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Lubbock Christian University Cardwell Welcome Center Rotunda. The Cardwell Welcome Center is located at 5601 19th Street.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Eddie McBride with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, and Alice Lozada with the U.S. Census Bureau will be in attendance and include remarks in Monday’s forum.
You can keep up with announcements and information on the Community Engagement Task Force on Facebook, or on the City of Lubbock website.
