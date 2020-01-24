Lubbock Fire Department Division Chief Steve Holland announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Division Chief Steve Holland has submitted his intent to retire effective Feb. 14, 2020, according to the Lubbock Fire Department.
“Steve joined the Department on May 30, 1989, and has faithfully served the citizens of Lubbock for over 30 years. Please join me in congratulating Steve on this milestone, thank him for all he’s done for our Department, and wish him a very long, happy, and healthy retirement."
A retirement reception is scheduled for February 22, 2020 starting at 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association hall located at 8517 Urbana.
