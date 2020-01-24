Pedro’s Tamales donates 4,500 dozen tamales to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pedro’s Tamales donated 4,500 dozen tamales to families across the South Plains through the South Plains Food Bank.
The donation was made on Friday, Jan. 24.
The 4,500 dozen tamales will be able to make about 27,000 meals for families across the South Plains.
“We’ve been in business for more than 40 years and we appreciate the support the community has provided for us and it’s just an opportunity for us to pay it forward,” said Pedro’s Tamales owner Bryan Radney. “What better way to do it than the South Plains Food Bank.”
The South Plains Food Bank helps 20 counties in West Texas. They have three main programs: Children’s feeding, mobile pantry and farm, orchard and grub programs.
