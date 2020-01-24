10 percent of Vera Bradley sales go to OneVoiceHome

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - OneVoiceHome and Lubbock’s Vera Bradley outlet are teaming up to raise to help raise money to support survivors of sex trafficking.
Vera Bradley, in the West End shopping center at 2910 W Loop 289, will donate 10 percent of its profits made starting today through Sunday. Along with deals, the store will share ways to recognize and fight sex trafficking.
To kickoff the event, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will read a proclamation outside the store and encourage citizens to learn and recognize the signs of human trafficking, report any suspicions to law enforcement and support local efforts to end human trafficking.
This will also serve as a way to recognize local organizations, like OneVoiceHome, that observe National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
OneVoiceHome is a faith-based therapeutic residential treatment center for domestic minor sex trafficking survivors and transformational living program for adult sex trafficking survivors.
