South Plains Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains weather will change little through the weekend. Notable changes, or at least what may become notable changes, will follow. Here’s my update through the weekend and our next chance of precipitation.
Today starts off colder. People on the Caprock, including the Lubbock area, should expect temperatures in the 20s early this morning. Folks in the far eastern KCBD viewing area can expect lows in the 30s. The morning otherwise will be sunny with a light wind.
This afternoon will be a little warmer. Lubbock yesterday peaked at 55°, which is the average high the last week of January. Today it will peak near 60 degrees. Highs across the KCBD viewing area will range from the mid-50s far northwest to the low-60s far southeast.
The dry and seasonably mild pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be a little bit more. That is, more cloud cover, more breeze, and more warmth. Sunday will be a little less. That is, less cloud cover, less wind, a little less warmth. Details are in the forecast section (here on the Weather Page, after you close this story window).
Precipitation is not likely, but possible, next week. Based on this morning's guidance, the South Plains and surrounding area will have two windows of opportunity for showers next week.
The first is a slim chance of light rain Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
The second is a slight chance of light showers, possibly wintry (keep an eye on the forecast temperatures), Wednesday night through Thursday night. In the second window of opportunity, the most likely time is Thursday.
More in the forecast sections here on our Weather Page and in the free KCBD Weather App (it’s available in your app/game store). Plus, watch for my mid-morning update video which will include the graphic outlook for next week’s precipitation potential.
