Warnings about ticket scams ahead of TTU vs Kentucky game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Men’s Basketball is tipping off against Kentucky tomorrow. It is expected to be one of the biggest games of the season.
The Texas Tech Athletics Department wants to remind people to arrive early and remember the clear bag policy, but they also want to bring fan’s awareness to something else: potential ticket scams.
Robert Giovannetti, the Senior Associate Athletics Director at Texas Tech, said tickets to see the Red Raiders take on Kentucky tomorrow are the most expensive tickets in the world right now.
Tickets range between $200 and more than $1,000.
“Ever since this game has been announced we knew it was going to be a big event,” Giovannetti said.
Andrew Gretchko, a publicist for Vivid Seats, said the company is seeing incredible demand around the game. He said there are only dozens of tickets left to purchase.
“You just want to be very careful, buy them from a reputable dealer,” Giovannetti said.
For example, if you purchase tickets through Vivid Seats to the game, Gretchko said they have a 100 percent buyer guarantee, meaning if you have any trouble getting into the game, they will be able to reimburse you 100 percent and get you new tickets to the game.
And, once you get tickets, do not post a picture of them online. Both Gretchko and Giovanetti said that can lead to fraud as well.
The United Supermarkets Arena will open their doors at 2:30 for students and 3:30 for the general public. Tip off is at 5:00.
