Xcel donates substation equipment to South Plains College

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Electric substation equipment has been donated to South Plains College to help train students in the Electrician and Power Transmission Technology program. The surplus substation equipment is in an effort to help with hands-on learning.
The donated items include transformers, breakers, fuses and switches, along with steel towers that support the devices. The ELPT program offered by SPC helps students prepare to work in the electrical industry.
“This equipment has been retired from Xcel Energy’s system but is in good working order,” Ben Jaime, manager for Community and Economic Development in Lubbock, said in a news release. “By donating these items, we can assist the college in providing critical hands-on training that will give graduates of this program a leg up in the job market.”
Learn more about the two-year program offered by SPC here.
