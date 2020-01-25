Campers take over the United Supermarkets Arena ahead of basketball game against Kentucky

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Men’s Basketball is taking on Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m. It’s only the fifth time Tech has ever taken on the team in the history of Texas Tech basketball, and campers are sleeping outside of the United Supermarkets Arena to get the best seat on Saturday.
“As soon as I heard [about Kentucky], I knew I would be camping for this game,” said Mia Gibaszek.
Over 100 college students were lined up as of Friday night.
Josh Lashaway, who had been out there for nine hours by Friday afternoon, said he’s not going anywhere.
“It’s a huge game and we get to come out here with all of our friends. This is the biggest one that we’ve had here in a few years in Lubbock,” Lashaway said. “We played some Uno, took a couple of naps, and got some homework done.”
Some food companies-including local ones- have been feeding the campers including Chik-fil-a and Teddy Jack’s and some campers even brought their own snacks.
As for entertainment, the students say they have it all covered.
"We have some extension cords running. We’re going to have some movies running on the iPad. We have a media thing going. We’re going to watch Disney Plus,” said Tech student, Sarah Johnson.
For Mary Tannos, it’s another opportunity to make memories with friends.
“Waiting in line here is really what we’re doing, but it’s more of a social event almost because it’s just like hanging out with all of your best buds.”
But Josh Lashaway says he’s excited to watch his school play in the rare game and to see where Tech ends up down the line.
“Being in the games, it’s just so hyped. Especially coming out of last year in the National Championship Game, I know we’ve lost a few this year, but I’m still excited for the Big 12 and March Madness."
After the sun went down on Friday, Football Coach Matt Wells fed the campers some pizza so they would go to sleep with full stomachs.
