End of the 1st half Kentucky 36 Texas Tech 34

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faces off against Kentucky Saturday evening at The United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech comes into the game ranked No. 18 with a record of 12-6.
Kentucky comes into the game ranked No. 15 with a record of 14-4.
Texas Tech will be at home Wednesday, January 29 to face the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers.
Tip off for Texas Tech and the Mountaineers is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Kentucky will also be at home Wednesday, January 29 to play Vanderbilt.
