End of the 1st half Kentucky 36 Texas Tech 34

End of the 1st half Kentucky 36 Texas Tech 34
Texas Tech Athletics
By Harrison Roberts | January 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 6:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faces off against Kentucky Saturday evening at The United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech comes into the game ranked No. 18 with a record of 12-6.

Kentucky comes into the game ranked No. 15 with a record of 14-4.

Texas Tech will be at home Wednesday, January 29 to face the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Tip off for Texas Tech and the Mountaineers is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Kentucky will also be at home Wednesday, January 29 to play Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.