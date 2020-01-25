Groundbreaking for new downtown Graduate Student Housing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Downtown Development Corporation had the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Graduate Student Housing.
The new Graduate Student Housing is located downtown at the corner of Avenue L and 9th Street.
The name of the complex is “The Regents at 1212.”
The new Graduate Student Housing is a collaborative project between the city of Lubbock, Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Health Science Center.
The Texas Tech University System supports the effort to spur downtown development and provide a great option for graduate student housing.
The Graduate Student Housing Project is a $40,000,000 project boasting a 225-room facility, four-story parking, and condos available to graduate students, employees, and guests.
The complex is 100% privately developed.
The Lubbock Downtown Development Corporation extends a huge thank you to the Texas Tech System, NCM Development and McDougal Companies.
