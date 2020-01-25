Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 24

By Pete Christy | January 24, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 11:06 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:

Girls

New Deal 44 Lockney 40

Ralls 52 Floydada 45

Hale Center 50 Post 28

Sands 35 Borden County 19

Monterey 67 Caprock 12

Southcrest Christian 61 Abilene Christian 8

Littlefield 57 Roosevelt 14

Whiteface 45 Lazbuddie 10

Morton 56 Whitharral 53

Lorenzo 66 Crosbyton 35

Lubbock Titans 42 Lubbock Christian 36

Anton 55 Hart 29

Amarillo 59 Plainview 31

Seagraves 37 Plains 34

Sundown 59 Tahoka 8

Idalou 61 Abernathy 33

Sudan 51 Olton 48

Guthrie 63 Motley County 45

Bushland 57 Muleshoe 28

SpringLake-Earth 68 Amherst 10

Snyder 53 Lake View 24

New Home 98 Wilson 11

Brownfield 62 Denver City 22

Ropes 104 Wellman-Union 19

Kingdom Prep 40 Christ The King 16

Randall 62 Coronado 55

Levelland 54 Estacado 40

Frenship 64 Midland 25

Tulia 64 River Road 55

Seminole 63 Andrews 26

All Saints 69 Ascension 25

Jayton 45 Paducah 22

Canadian 77 Friona 22

Hermleigh 48 Ira 21

Spearman 53 Dimmitt 27

Lubbock Cooper 58 Lubbock High 33

Shallowater 63 Slaton 37

Boys

Monterey 74 Caprock 44

Southcrest Christian 40 Abilene Christian 34

Littlefield 40 Roosevelt 29

Post 60 Hale Center 35

Ropes 57 Wellman-Union 31

Frenship 63 Midland 49

Amarillo 49 Plainview 32

Sundown 55 Tahoka 52 2OT

Abernathy 70 Idalou 29

Seminole 63 Andrews 39

Kingdom Prep 79 Christ The King 29

Lubbock Titans 57 Lubbock Christian 47

Snyder 49 Lake View 33

New Home 80 Wilson 22

O' Donnell 79 Dawson 40

Brownfield 54 Denver City 43

Jayton 46 Paducah 37

Coronado 63 Randall 55

Lubbock-Cooper 57 Lubbock High 34

Shallowater 45 Slaton 44

Floydada 80 Ralls 39

Estacado 56 Levelland 45

Crosbyton 60 Lorenzo 32

Plains 36 Seagraves 33

Olton 63 Sudan 52

All Saints 47 Ascension 40

Bushland 69 Muleshoe 40

Canadian 90 Friona 23

Whitharral 50 Morton 41

Hermleigh 42 Ira 40

Dimmitt 40 Spearman 38

Anton 92 Hart 50

River Road 56 Tulia 53

New Deal 58 Lockney 46

Nazareth 97 Channing 13

Whiteface 65 Lazbuddie 27

Meadow 78 Loop 51

