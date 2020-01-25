Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:
Girls
New Deal 44 Lockney 40
Ralls 52 Floydada 45
Hale Center 50 Post 28
Sands 35 Borden County 19
Monterey 67 Caprock 12
Southcrest Christian 61 Abilene Christian 8
Littlefield 57 Roosevelt 14
Whiteface 45 Lazbuddie 10
Morton 56 Whitharral 53
Lorenzo 66 Crosbyton 35
Lubbock Titans 42 Lubbock Christian 36
Anton 55 Hart 29
Amarillo 59 Plainview 31
Seagraves 37 Plains 34
Sundown 59 Tahoka 8
Idalou 61 Abernathy 33
Sudan 51 Olton 48
Guthrie 63 Motley County 45
Bushland 57 Muleshoe 28
SpringLake-Earth 68 Amherst 10
Snyder 53 Lake View 24
New Home 98 Wilson 11
Brownfield 62 Denver City 22
Ropes 104 Wellman-Union 19
Kingdom Prep 40 Christ The King 16
Randall 62 Coronado 55
Levelland 54 Estacado 40
Frenship 64 Midland 25
Tulia 64 River Road 55
Seminole 63 Andrews 26
All Saints 69 Ascension 25
Jayton 45 Paducah 22
Canadian 77 Friona 22
Hermleigh 48 Ira 21
Spearman 53 Dimmitt 27
Lubbock Cooper 58 Lubbock High 33
Shallowater 63 Slaton 37
Boys
Monterey 74 Caprock 44
Southcrest Christian 40 Abilene Christian 34
Littlefield 40 Roosevelt 29
Post 60 Hale Center 35
Ropes 57 Wellman-Union 31
Frenship 63 Midland 49
Amarillo 49 Plainview 32
Sundown 55 Tahoka 52 2OT
Abernathy 70 Idalou 29
Seminole 63 Andrews 39
Kingdom Prep 79 Christ The King 29
Lubbock Titans 57 Lubbock Christian 47
Snyder 49 Lake View 33
New Home 80 Wilson 22
O' Donnell 79 Dawson 40
Brownfield 54 Denver City 43
Jayton 46 Paducah 37
Coronado 63 Randall 55
Lubbock-Cooper 57 Lubbock High 34
Shallowater 45 Slaton 44
Floydada 80 Ralls 39
Estacado 56 Levelland 45
Crosbyton 60 Lorenzo 32
Plains 36 Seagraves 33
Olton 63 Sudan 52
All Saints 47 Ascension 40
Bushland 69 Muleshoe 40
Canadian 90 Friona 23
Whitharral 50 Morton 41
Hermleigh 42 Ira 40
Dimmitt 40 Spearman 38
Anton 92 Hart 50
River Road 56 Tulia 53
New Deal 58 Lockney 46
Nazareth 97 Channing 13
Whiteface 65 Lazbuddie 27
Meadow 78 Loop 51
