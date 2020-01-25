Lady Raiders fall to the No. 2 Lady Bears in Waco

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders fought hard against the Lady Bears Saturday afternoon in Waco.
The Lady Raiders fell to the Lady Bears 87-79.
After a close first quarter the Lady Raiders went into halftime only down by 7.
Texas Tech made 9 3-pointers in the first half.
After a strong 3rd quarter, Baylor led by 18 going into the 4th quarter.
Brittany Brewer ended the game with 24 points.
After today’s game, the Lady Bears have won 47 straight Big 12 games.
Coming into the game the Lady Raiders had an overall record of 13-4, after an overtime win against Oklahoma.
The Lady Bears came into the game ranked No. 2 with an overall record of 16-1.
The Lady Raiders will look to bounce back February 1, in Lubbock against Oklahoma St.
Baylor will be at home January 28, to take on Iowa State.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.