Lubbock Weather Great For Weekend Activities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fantastic fall-like conditions will make it a great weekend to be outdoors enjoying the weather. Temperatures this afternoon returning to the mid to upper 60's in Lubbock under sunny sky will be helped with slightly breezy westerly wind between 10-20mph.
Tonight will remain very pleasant before temperatures fall into the low to mid 30′s by Sunday morning. Tomorrow will be somewhat of a repeat of today’s forecast with the only difference being the relatively calm southerly wind speeds which will create an almost perfect day outdoors for activities.
Monday morning temperatures start in the mid to upper 30′s with afternoon temperatures increasing into the mid to upper 60′s, likely the warmest afternoon in this seven day forecast.
No precipitation is expected for this weekend so umbrellas and rain boots can stay stowed, but a weak cold front anticipated to arrive overnight Monday/Tuesday will increase the chance for isolated rain shower development. Some communities in the northwest viewing area, such as Muleshoe and Friona, may see a wintry mixture if temperatures dip low enough. Accumulation amounts will remain light and at this time no hazards to roadways are expected.
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be chilly in the low 50′s with breezy northerly wind and mostly cloudy sky.
Wednesday will be dry with few clouds, but temperatures will only reach the mid 50′s by afternoon ahead of a stronger push of cold air which at this time looks to be our second chance for rain in this forecast with an increased chance for wintry precipitation due to the likelihood of colder air intrusion keeping temperatures in the 30′s for much of Thursday morning before returning to the mid 40′s by afternoon.
