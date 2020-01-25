Two men arrested by DPS in Garza County carrying 85 pounds of marijuana and unlawful weapon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men on Highway 84 in Garza County after a K-9 Unit alerted them to 85 pounds of marijuana.
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, near mile marker 346 in Garza County, a trooper stopped stopped a gray 2015 Honda Civic passenger car for a traffic violation.
According to the DPS report, there were “indicators of criminal activity” and the driver denied consent to search the vehicle.
A K-9 Unit was called and alerted to the smell of narcotics. With probable cause established, the vehicle was searched and troopers found “85 lbs of high grade marijuana and a firearm,” the report states.
The driver, identified by DPS as Bradley Bowden, of Utah, was charged with Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds, but less than 2000 pounds. The passenger, Sebastian Fernandez, was charged with Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds, but less than 2000 pounds and the Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
DPS says both were booked into the Garza County Jail without incident.
