Fall-like Weather Continues Through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Practically perfect weather continues to wrap up this weekend. Though temperatures are starting out slightly cooler this morning compared to yesterday, afternoon temperatures are expected to be as warm and even slightly warmer in some parts of the KCBD viewing area, reaching the mid to upper 60′s. Wind speeds will remain relatively calm, becoming southerly by afternoon. Plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and light wind speeds make today a great one to be outdoors enjoying the weather.
Monday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid 30's in Lubbock and by afternoon slightly breezy southwesterly wind speeds and sunny sky will bump temperatures to the upper 60's and low 70's for our region.
A cold front will be working its way to the South Plains by Tuesday morning which will begin to increase rain chances late Monday night and continue until Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in the Panhandle and northern South Plains may dip below freezing which will aid in the potential for precipitation to be more of a wintry mix, possibly even some areas with snow flurries. At this time, we are not anticipating any hazards to roadways.
Tuesday afternoon will be chilly as temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees in Lubbock. A swift rebound for Wednesday afternoon temperatures to return to the mid to upper 50′s with plenty of sunshine.
A stronger area of low pressure is expected to dive further south by Thursday which will bring colder air and our next chance for precipitation.
Your KCBD First Alert Forecast Team will continue to monitor data closely as the week progresses to update you with any changes or to warn of any anticipated icy conditions for Friday morning.
