Final: Kentucky 76 Texas Tech 74

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off against Kentucky Saturday evening at The United Supermarkets Arena.
The No. 18 Red Raiders game with No. 15 Kentucky lived up to all the hype and expensive tickets to get your face in the place. In the end the Wildcats edged the Red Raiders 76-74 in overtime at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech trailed by 10 in the second half, which didn’t bode well for them. Kentucky was 274-7 when up 10 under Coach John Calipari.
The Red Raiders kept chipping away as they rallied to tie the game with 2:40 left.
After missing his first attempt, Davide Moretti made a free throw to tie the game again at 64 with 18.4 seconds to go.
Moretti had a chance to win it, but his shot was no good at the buzzer and they headed to overtime.
The Wildcats scored the first five points in the extra time. Once again, the Red Raiders showed heart and tied the game on two Terrence Shannon Jr. free throws with 1:13 left in overtime.
Kyler Edwards led the Red Raiders with 18. Moretti added 15.
Texas Tech was 3 for 19 shooting three-pointers.
The loss snaps the Red Raiders 54 game non-conference home winning streak. Prior to today, Tech’s last non-conference home loss was December 18, 2013, a 59-53 defeat to LSU.
It’s also the first loss for Chris Beard at home in a non-conference game as the team falls to 35-1.
Kentucky last came to Lubbock in 1965 winning at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, behind leading scorer Pat Riley. The Wildcats are now 5-0 all-time against the Red Raiders.
Chris Beard said his team belonged in this game and the Red Raiders showed they certainly did.
Texas Tech (12-7 overall) hosts No. 14 West Virginia Wednesday night.
