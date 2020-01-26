Roads closed Sunday morning for accident investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and DPS will be closing several roads for accident investigations Sunday morning through early afternoon.
These roads will be closed Sunday starting at 8 a.m.:
72nd Street and Quaker Avenue
Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road
North Frankford Avenue and Kent Street
300 East Loop 289, North Bound Access Road
1800 South Loop 289, East Bound Access Road
3100 North Interstate, South Bound Main Lanes
East 82nd Street and Ash Avenue
North Slide Road and Erskine Street
Here’s the schedule provided by the city of Lubbock:
8 a.m.
Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 will meet at 72nd Street and Quaker Avenue and map this scene. DPS and Lubbock Police Department will handle traffic direction.
Both north bound and south bound traffic will be closed on Quaker Avenue
South bound will be diverted west on 71st Street
North bound will be diverted west on 74th Street
9:30 a.m.
The teams will split into the 3 teams.
Team 1 will go to North Frankford Avenue and Kent Avenue.
Both north and south bound traffic will be closed on North Frankford.
South bound will be diverted east on Clovis Highway (US 84)
North bound will be diverted either east or west onto Erskine Avenue
Traffic on Kent will be turned around on Kent Street
Team 2 will go to Marsh a Sharp Freeway and Slide Road
Traffic lanes closures will be varying through the process
Team 3 will go to 1800 South Loop 289, east bound access road
East bound access road will be closed to traffic
East bound traffic will be diverted south onto Avenue “U”
11 a.m.
Team 1 will go to 3100 North Interstate Highway 27, south bound main lanes
All traffic will be diverted off of Interstate Highway 27 to the south bound access road
Team 2 will go to 300 East Loop 289, north bound access road.
The north bound access road will be closed at 4th Street (FM 40)
Team 3 will go to East 82nd Street and Ash Avenue
82nd Street will be closed to east and west bound traffic
West bound traffic will be diverted north onto Cedar Avenue
East bound traffic will be diverted north onto Avenue “B”
1 p.m.
Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 will meet at North Slide Road and Erskine Street and map this scene. DPS and Lubbock Police Department will handle traffic direction.
East bound traffic on Erskine will be diverted south onto Slide Road.
West bound traffic on Erskine will be diverted south onto Winston Avenue
South bound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted west onto Erskine Avenue
North bound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted west onto Colgate Avenue
