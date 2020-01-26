Roads closed Sunday morning for accident investigations

By KCBD Staff | January 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 7:05 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and DPS will be closing several roads for accident investigations Sunday morning through early afternoon.

These roads will be closed Sunday starting at 8 a.m.:

72nd Street and Quaker Avenue

Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road

North Frankford Avenue and Kent Street

300 East Loop 289, North Bound Access Road

1800 South Loop 289, East Bound Access Road

3100 North Interstate, South Bound Main Lanes

East 82nd Street and Ash Avenue

North Slide Road and Erskine Street

Here’s the schedule provided by the city of Lubbock:

8 a.m.

Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 will meet at 72nd Street and Quaker Avenue and map this scene. DPS and Lubbock Police Department will handle traffic direction.

Both north bound and south bound traffic will be closed on Quaker Avenue

South bound will be diverted west on 71st Street

North bound will be diverted west on 74th Street

9:30 a.m.

The teams will split into the 3 teams.

Team 1 will go to North Frankford Avenue and Kent Avenue.

Both north and south bound traffic will be closed on North Frankford.

South bound will be diverted east on Clovis Highway (US 84)

North bound will be diverted either east or west onto Erskine Avenue

Traffic on Kent will be turned around on Kent Street

Team 2 will go to Marsh a Sharp Freeway and Slide Road

Traffic lanes closures will be varying through the process

Team 3 will go to 1800 South Loop 289, east bound access road

East bound access road will be closed to traffic

East bound traffic will be diverted south onto Avenue “U”

11 a.m.

Team 1 will go to 3100 North Interstate Highway 27, south bound main lanes

All traffic will be diverted off of Interstate Highway 27 to the south bound access road

Team 2 will go to 300 East Loop 289, north bound access road.

The north bound access road will be closed at 4th Street (FM 40)

Team 3 will go to East 82nd Street and Ash Avenue

82nd Street will be closed to east and west bound traffic

West bound traffic will be diverted north onto Cedar Avenue

East bound traffic will be diverted north onto Avenue “B”

1 p.m.

Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 will meet at North Slide Road and Erskine Street and map this scene. DPS and Lubbock Police Department will handle traffic direction.

East bound traffic on Erskine will be diverted south onto Slide Road.

West bound traffic on Erskine will be diverted south onto Winston Avenue

South bound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted west onto Erskine Avenue

North bound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted west onto Colgate Avenue

