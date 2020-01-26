Two dead in Georgia plane Crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died in a plane crash late Saturday night southwest of Atlanta Georgia.
A Mustang 2 Aircraft crashed into a wooded area about a half-mile from Big T Airport near Senoia Georgia.
The plane crashed just off Georgia Route 16.
The crash closed the busy highway for for hours.
The National Transportation Safety Board has joined the investigation and will search for the cause of the crash.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.