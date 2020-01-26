Very nice weekend continues!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very nice weather conditions are in the forecast for the rest of the weekend.
High clouds may increase across the area overnight tonight, but no precipitation is expected.
The weekend looks dry and comfortable with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s.
Our next chance of precipitation arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs may cool into the 40’s Tuesday afternoon with showers possible.
Another system could bring a wintry mix across portions of the South Plains Thursday and Friday.
