LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rarely is our weather this mild several consecutive days this time of year here on the South Plains. There is, however, an expiration date on our mild weather.
The mild weather continues through this afternoon. Though cold early, it will be very warm this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-60s northwest to the mid-70s southeast. A slight breeze will develop this afternoon.
A slight chance of isolated thundershowers and light rain showers develops by early evening over the western viewing area, working eastward through the night. A light wintry mix may fall over the northwestern viewing area around sunrise Tuesday. I do not expect icy roads, as today will be (and this weekend was) quite warm and low temperatures will fall only to near freezing tomorrow morning.
Another chance of precipitation is in our forecast. I’ll update this story with that, and more, in a little while. Please check back as you can!
