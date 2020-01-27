Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs collaborated on a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the beginning of their game Sunday. Each team dribbled out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great, who died in a helicopter crash at age 41. Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to lead the Raptors past the Spurs 110-106 on a day when many players' thoughts were elsewhere. The teams found out about Bryant's death about an hour before tipoff. Spurs assistant coaches Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan were visibly upset during a pregame moment of silence.