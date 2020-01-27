Local law enforcement teams up to crack down on speeding in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on speeding in Lubbock. They say it is one of the contributing factors to an increase in crashes in the area.
DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures said the hope is to come together to reduce crashes.
On Wednesday, you will begin to see more police, sheriff’s office and DPS vehicles patrolling traffic in high-risk areas including the South Loop, Marsha Sharp, the Interstate within town and many of the Spurs including Spur 327.
“A lot of places where you have high traffic and people that are maybe going somewhere, they’re shopping or looking for an address or anything like that,” Bures said.
Bures said, as you see more patrol in those areas, to follow the move over law to avoid hitting first responders or wreckers. If for whatever reason you cannot move over, you are asked to slow down at least 20 miles per hour slower than the limit.
“The important message in all this is safety,” Bures said.
Patricia Holbert with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says if you are alert to what is going on around you or what is coming up, you could save a life.
Bures said while the recent first responder crash is a tragic example, it is not what prompted this task force. He said it is something that has been in the works for a while.
“This is something that’s the safety of the community,” Bures said.
Carson Glenewinkel, with the Lubbock Police Department, said, “You’re not the only one on that road, so you have other people you’re looking out for by driving safe.”
At a press conference two weeks ago concerning the crash that killed a police officer and fireman, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell mentioned this initiative. He said the incident solidified the importance of addressing traffic safety.
