Roswell man accused of holding estranged wife captive, threatening her with knife and blow torch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Roswell man was arrested Sunday and charged with holding his estranged wife captive in a camper trailer for five days, allegedly threatening her with a knife and a blow torch if she left.
Roswell Police posted the mug shot for 38-year-old Lorenzo Roberto Sanchez, saying Sanchez is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated assault against a household member.
Investigating officers determined the ordeal began Wednesday. Police say Sanchez knocked on the woman’s door and when she answered, he forced his way in.
The victim told Police Sanchez for the next few days, Sanchez would refuse to let her leave the camper trailer, at times making threatening motions with a knife. She said he would threaten to kill her if she tried to leave.
By Sunday, the victim told Sanchez if she didn’t make dinner for her grandmother at a residence on the same property, family would grow concerned. At this point according to Roswell PD, she said Sanchez turned a blow torch on and pointed it at her. He allowed her to go to her grandmother’s house but she said he threatened to kill her if she did not come back.
Police say Sanchez was arrested around 5 p.m. Sunday after he allowed the victim to leave the camper trailer to cook dinner for her grandmother. When the victim got into her grandmother’s house, the victim told a relative to call police.
Sanchez had fled from the camper trailer before officers arrived, but they quickly found him several blocks away near the intersection of South Richardson Avenue and West Tilden Street.
Roswell Police posted that Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Chaves County Detention Center, where the say he was held without bond awaiting his initial court appearance.
