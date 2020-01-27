Seminole man killed in Gaines County rollover, DPS says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Seminole man after a rollover east of Hobbs on Friday.
According to DPS, 19-year-old Gerardo J Soria was traveling east on U.S. 62, 5 miles east of Hobbs, on January 24 when he failed to control speed approaching eastbound traffic.
The report says Soria took “faulty evasive action," began to skid and then rolled.
Soria was pronounced deceased at Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs.
