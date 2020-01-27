USA Boxing’s 49th Annual National Junior Olympics coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - USA Boxing’s National Junior Olympics have been set to take place June 21-27 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
A release was sent Monday announcing the upcoming event.
This year’s National Junior Olympics will be the first USA Boxing National Tournament hosted in Texas since the 2016 National Junior Olympics were held in Dallas.
“We are thrilled that Lubbock was selected as the host for the 2020 USA Boxing Junior Olympics,” said John Osborne, CEO and president of Lubbock Sports. “With our city’s competitive edge and first-class hospitality and USA Boxing’s reputation for executing top quality competitions, this is the perfect matchup.”
Lubbock has a history of attendants to the National Junior Olympics, at the 2019 Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, Lubbock-native Robert Gonzales won the heavy weight national championship, and Jody Media and Alazae Villalion from Gloves of Glory in Lubbock won Gold Medals in their weight classes.
According to the release, this year’s tournament will be the sixth year the Prep National Championships have been held in conjunction with the National Junior Olympics and the fifth year the Youth Open has been contested alongside this tournament.
“Bringing this event back to Texas presents a great situation for our membership,” stated USA Boxing Events and Operations Manager Michael Campbell. “The central location for a National event is ideal for those who drive. The Civic Center contains everything that we need to run our event, all under one roof and will enable us to offer a great facility for competition, check-in, the draw and meetings as well as merchandise sales and clinics. Finally, the commitment from Lubbock Sports gave us the confidence that the city will provide the necessary support to make the 2020 Junior Olympics a great success and crown jewel for USA Boxing members.”
USA Boxing says additional tournament information will be announced in the coming months.
