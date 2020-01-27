Whitehouse’s Coach Cook heading to Super Bowl to watch Mahomes

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KTRE) - Whitehouse Coach Adam Cook was not sure if he would get to go watch Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl. He knows now he will.
It’s all thanks to Arizona Cardinal’s head coach and Mahomes’ college coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Coach Cook posted an emotional letter on twitter that he wrote to Kingsburry’s father. He said he was made aware of the special moment during a baseball meeting on Thursday night.
“Thank you coach for the example of raising two boys to be great men in a Texas High School family,” Cook said in the letter. The opportunity to watch Patrick in his first Super Bowl will be forever etched within my heart."
Mahomes and the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 next Sunday in Miami.
