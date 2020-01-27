Winter Returns Overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winter’s returning to the South Plains overnight. So, have the coats, gloves, rain jackets ready for the family by early Tuesday morning. A strong cold front and fast moving upper level storm will move over the area and out of the region by early afternoon tomorrow.
You can expect areas of light rain through midnight for the area and then increasing areas of showers, maybe a thundershower or two and a mix with snow around 3-4 am. Since only a small part of the northwest South Plains will fall to or below freezing by morning travel issues, if any, will be limited to the northern areas.
However, the cold air and winds that will gust from 35-45 mph will be an issue as it will be 20 degrees colder Tuesday and feel likes it’s 30+degrees colder through the day.
Most of the rain and mix will only produce light accumulations, except in the panhandle region.
After the system moves out tomorrow afternoon the skies will clear and it will be much colder by Wednesday morning. I’m expecting lows in the teens in the northwest areas by then and in the mid 20s in Lubbock. However, it will be clear and dry on Wednesday and afternoon temperatures will return to the 50s.
The break from winter is a short one since another storm and front will hit us by early Thursday and it will be colder and chances of wintry precipitation will be greater. This time the best chance of rain and a mix will be in the areas just south of Lubbock to Midland and east to Abilene. It’s also a fast system and will exit the region by early Friday.
There could be some travel problems associated with the Thursday storm so we’ll keep you up to date on the latest forecast data as the storm approaches.
