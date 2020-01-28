Artists needed for Lubbock’s second Storm Drain Art Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are once more looking for artists to decorate storm drains across the city and selected artists can potentially get $500 for their work.
In a release from the City of Lubbock, they say this project is part of the City’s continuing education and outreach efforts to help citizens understand that stormwater flows untreated into our local waterways, and that everyone has a role in helping to protect water quality, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife.
In 2019, six artists were selected to best display the message that litter in stormwater drains has a direct effect on local aquatic and amphibious life.
Artists completed their murals live as part of Downtown Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail.
With the 2020 iteration of this project, the City is looking for artists to incorporate images of Lubbock’s history and notable trademarks.
Seven artists will be selected for murals downtown, including near the Pioneer Hotel, West Table and Brewery LBK.
Selected artists will paint their murals live during a Storm Drain Block Party in April.
Artist applications, as well as more information about the project and selection process is available on the City of Lubbock website.
