City of Lubbock offering assistance with energy bills and heating/cooling unit repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is extending an offer to members of the community to assist with energy bills and repairs to heating and cooling units.
The City of Lubbock Community Development Facebook page posted the announcement on Tuesday.
The post says the energy bill assistance is limited to the electric portion of a utility bill and/or gas bill.
They are offering help with repairs to existing heating units, Air Conditioning, or HVAC units.
Those who wish to apply must live within Lubbock County and meet income and citizenship requirements.
The City asks that those interested contact Neighborhood House at 806-589-1907 for more information.
