Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a storm system is crossing through the South Plains, bringing with it wind gusts, rain and colder temperatures.
- Highs today will stay around 45 with wind gusts around 45 mph.
- Rain is expected to hit parts of the South Plains but snow accumulations are not expected.
- Get the latest weather updates and road conditions here: Windy and much colder Tuesday, light wintry mix possible
A federal court in Amarillo is rescheduling the sentencing dates for three former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees.
- They are among 12 people who pleaded guilty in a check-kiting scheme.
- There is no word on why the hearings have been rescheduled.
- Read that story here: All 3 January sentencing hearings in RDAG criminal case cancelled
Investigators say Kobe Bryant’s helicopter sought tower guidance in heavy fog, moments before it crashed.
- The pilot said he was going to climb above a cloud layer before the chopper crashed into a hill in Calabasas, California.
- Read the latest here: Kobe Bryant’s sudden death in helicopter crash shocks fans, athletes around the world
Hong Kong will limit travel from mainland China, suspending it’s rail service and cutting flights in-and-out of the country by half.
- The number of deaths related to the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has risen to 106.
- The United States is also telling U.S. citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to all parts of China, not just Wuhan.
- Read the latest on that virus here: Wuhan officials face anger over virus response as several countries prepare evacuation from epicenter
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.