Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Windy, colder, rainier weather on the way; Amarillo court delays sentencing for Reagor-Dykes employees; Hong Kong increases travel restrictions in China

By Michael Cantu | January 28, 2020 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 6:12 AM

On Daybreak Today, a storm system is crossing through the South Plains, bringing with it wind gusts, rain and colder temperatures.

A federal court in Amarillo is rescheduling the sentencing dates for three former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees.

Investigators say Kobe Bryant’s helicopter sought tower guidance in heavy fog, moments before it crashed.

Hong Kong will limit travel from mainland China, suspending it’s rail service and cutting flights in-and-out of the country by half.

