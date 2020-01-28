Family increases reward for missing Lubbock man

Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb. (Source: Lubbock Police)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb’s family is offering an increased reward of $2,500 for information leading to his current known location.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

