‘I’m not doing well, I’m sick’: Shaq pays heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant during podcast interview

(WAFB) - Shaquille O’Neal said he’s having trouble coping with the loss of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant in a Jan. 26 episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”
“I’m not doing well, I’m sick,” were the first words he said after the host asked how he’s been doing. Shaq says he was just getting over the death of his sister when he was hit with the news.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Shaq tells the story of where he was when he first heard the news and saw the video of the plane crash in a heartbreaking hour-long interview. Listen to the podcast here.
