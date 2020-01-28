Injured firefighter’s progression slow, ‘he is fighting hard’ family says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson says he continues to recover in a Lubbock hospital and is fighting hard while in stable condition.
Dawson was seriously injured while working a series of crashes on North Interstate 27 on Jan. 11. He was the only survivor after a pickup truck rolled and hit him, Lt. Firefighter Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.
Since that crash Dawson has been in the hospital recovering.
His family says progression is slow but he is still fighting hard.
In the previous statement provided by the family, Dawson had both legs operated on and the family was waiting for him to wake up. There has been no indication Dawson has woken up, yet.
“The family wants to thank the community for all the support and prayers and asks that we continue to pray for a full recovery,” the family wrote in a social media statement.
