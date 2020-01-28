1 killed after driver runs through stop sign

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle crash in Scurry County that left one person dead and another recovering in a Lubbock hospital.
DPS responded to the two vehicle crash at 5:45 a.m. Monday, just north of Dunn.
A truck driven by 45-year-old Cody Allen Loving of Snyder was going east on FM 1606 while another truck driven by 39-year-old Jared Lee Foster was going north. Loving drove through a stop sign and crashed into the side of Foster’s truck, according to DPS.
Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced Foster dead at the scene. Loving was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
DPS continues to investigate this crash and says information is still preliminary and subject to change.
