Lubbock man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dylan Rodriguez, 21, of Lubbock has been indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old.
Rodriguez was a family friend of the mother to the victim, and would babysit the victim so the mother could go to her job, according to a police report.
On June 6, 2018 Rodriguez knowingly forced sexual penetration of the child’s mouth who was under the age of 14, with his sexual organ.
On the same date Rodriguez forced sexual penetration to the sexual organ of the child, who was under the age of 14, with his finger.
He also forcibly caused sexual penetration of an additional sexual organ of the child, who was under the age of 14, with the finger of Mr. Rodriguez.
These incidents were reported during the time Rodriguez was babysitting, according to the report. However, Rodriguez would wait for his girlfriend to leave the house or be in another room when the incidents occurred.
Dylan Rodriguez is currently in Jail on a $50,000 bond.
