Monday last day to register to vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, Feb. 3, is last day to register to vote in the March 3 primary election.
Applications must be turned into a voter registrar’s office or postmarked by the 30th day before any election one wants to vote in.
The Texas Secretary of State has provided a list of location election administrators and their offices that voter applications can be turned into. In Lubbock, prospective voters can turn their applications into the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave.
Those eligible to register must be a United States citizen, a resident of the county they applied to vote in, 18 years old (though people 17 years and 10 months can register), not be a convicted felon and must not be declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.
The early voting period for the March primary is from Feb. 18 to Feb. 28. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 21.
Primary election day is March 3.
For information in Lubbock County, visit the Vote Lubbock website.
